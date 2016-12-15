Big business tax bills climb 9% despite flat profits

The corporate tax bills of Britain’s biggest businesses increased by nearly a tenth last year, despite flat profits and a falling tax rate.

The increase was driven by big rises in the tax paid by the financial services sector, according to research by PwC on behalf of the 100 Group, which represents finance directors of FTSE 100 and several large private companies.

PwC said the findings were “a timely reminder of the value of the financial services sector to the public purse”. When all the taxes paid by businesses were taken into account, the share paid by financial services rose by 8.7 percentage points to 43 per cent of all the payments by the 100 Group.

The biggest contributor to the 9.2 per cent increase in corporate tax bills was the insurance sector, where bills doubled in the 2015-16 tax year — because of higher profits due to the strength of gilt and bond markets. Banks’ corporate tax payments increased by two-thirds, as a result of new restrictions on the deductibility of carried forward losses, and compensation payments for past misconduct. There was also a 24.4 per cent increase in receipts from the bank levy — an annual tax on balance sheets and the single largest tax paid by banks.

The publication of the annual survey is an attempt to respond to the public’s lack of trust in big business by demonstrating its contribution to the economy.

Andrew Bonfield, chair of the 100 Group, said: “Britain’s biggest companies contributed a total of £82bn in taxes, £26bn in capital investment and £8bn in research and development last year, and provided jobs for almost 2.1m people. They also supported the activities and employment of many smaller companies in their supply chains.”

Despite a year-on-year increase in receipts for the first time since 2011, corporation tax accounted for 20 per cent of total taxes paid by the 100 Group, compared with 50 per cent of the total when the survey began 12 years ago. Overall, businesses paid more in rates and national insurance contributions than in corporate tax.

The report said the revenues contributed by the 100 Group had become much less dependent on corporation tax. “There has been a consistent trend away from a tax based on profits to taxes based on people, production and property.”

The decline in corporation tax receipts during recent years was a result of the falling corporate tax rate, together with reduced contributions from the oil and gas sector due to lower oil prices and production. There were also lower payments from retailers because of tough economic conditions and from financial services companies able to carry forward losses from the financial crisis.

Several factors are likely to increase corporate tax payments in the years ahead. While the bank levy rate is due to fall, banks’ corporate tax payments are set to rise due to the corporation tax surcharge of 8 per cent on profits above £25m, which came into effect in January 2016, along with the new rules on losses and compensation payments.

Revenues from the oil and gas industry may increase as declining capital investment reduces capital allowances. More generally, many companies will face higher tax bills after the UK implements new rules aimed at reducing tax “base erosion and profit shifting” in the first half of 2017.