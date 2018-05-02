The eurozone’s economic expansion has slowed to its slowest pace in 18 months, raising concerns about the impact of trade tension, a stronger currency and capacity constraints on the region’s longer term prospects.

Data for the first quarter of this year released on Wednesday, confirmed fears of a slowdown in the single currency area after a stronger than expected 2017.

The economy of the single currency area grew by 0.4 per cent between the end of last year and the opening three months of 2018, according to Eurostat, the European Commission’s statistics bureau. That was down from 0.7 per cent for the final quarter of 2017. The last time the region’s growth was this slow was in the summer of 2016.

Commenting on the figures, Stephen Brown, European Economist at Capital Economics, a research outfit, said: “Temporary factors, including unseasonably cold weather, striking workers, short-term bottlenecks and even an outbreak of the flu, appear to have weighed on GDP growth in the first quarter. But there is no denying that underlying growth has slowed as last year’s boost from net trade has faded,” said Stephen Brown, European Economist at Capital Economics, a research outfit.

He added: “Given the high level of consumer confidence, we suspect that consumption will pick up in the second quarter and help to push growth back to around 0.5 per cent or 0.6 per cent.”

A fall in confidence indicators and weak data on German exports and industrial production had alerted economists to the possibility of weaker growth in the opening quarter of 2018. While there is no breakdown yet from Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics office, on what caused the slowdown, other data suggest poorer exports figures were behind the fall.

The question facing policymakers now is whether the slowdown will prove temporary, or if it marks the start of a more pronounced downturn in the region’s economic performance. Data for the start of the second quarter have so far been mixed. Polls of German businesses have indicated that some companies in the eurozone’s largest and most powerful economy are becoming concerned about the impact of trade tension between the US and China — as well as the UK’s planned exit from the EU — on the global economy. Germany has served as the region’s economic powerhouse due to its strong export performance.

A closely watched survey of purchasing managers on Wednesday indicated activity had slowed further in April. The final eurozone manufacturing PMI for April was 56.2. While that is above the crucial 50 level that marks an expansion in activity and the historical average, it is a sharp fall from the level of more than 60 recorded at the start of the year.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, the data group that compiles the PMIs, said a scarcity of skilled workers and raw materials had, alongside delivery delays, constrained production.

“Some of these adverse factors are likely to be reversed in coming months, as capacity is increased, supply improves and factors such as strikes and weather cause fewer problems,” said Mr Williamson. “However, anecdotal evidence from the surveys also highlights how demand has been curbed by other issues such as the stronger euro and rising prices. Uncertainty has also intensified due to worries regarding trade wars and Brexit.”

Mario Draghi, European Central Bank president, said last week that the bank would watch the data in the months ahead with “caution”. Mr Draghi stressed, however, that policymakers remain optimistic that the region’s economy will stay strong enough to support a rise in inflation closer to the ECB’s goal of less than 2 per cent.