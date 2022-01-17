Schools digest: Ukraine, EU vs The City, competitions
Noticeboard
Call for entries: school climate changemakers: we are looking for the best examples of students, as well as teachers and schools, tackling climate. Deadline 4 February 2022
Schools competition: how do we make social video platforms kinder? Entries open for FT competition with Ofcom. Deadline 30 January 2022
How do we improve learning? Young people aged 16-19 invited to enter the 2022 Financial Times/World Bank contest. Deadline 31 January 2022
Calling all teenagers: could you write an article for the FT? Our annual young financial journalist of the year competition with LIBF offers cash prizes and more. Deadline 18 March 2022
Economics and climate: friends or foes? Free webinar on January 8, 5-8pm UK time.
Five things to read
How serious is Vladimir Putin about launching a major Ukraine offensive?
The EU vs the City of London: a slow puncture
Brexit hurt the financial centre but lack of political will is holding back Europe’s efforts to reduce its dependence on the UK
Weather events cost the US $145bn in 2021 as climate change took hold
Global temperatures in 2022 expected to be among top 10 warmest on record
Reddit ‘antiwork’ forum booms as millions of Americans quit jobs
Members of online community encourage each other to resign — and complain about the boss
Dartmouth College to ‘remove financial barriers’ for low-income foreign applicants
Ivy League university seeks to expand diversity as US higher education costs keep climbing
Teacher resources
Geography: Richard Allaway picks Global change: Britain needs immigrants if it is to survive the climate storm. Read all our Geography picks here
Politics: Graham Goodlad picks for European Union: Brexit deadlock: Will the UK and EU agree a deal on Northern Ireland? Read all our Politics picks here
Economics: Gavin Clarke picks for Inflation: The fight over measuring UK inflation. Read all our Economics picks here
Business: Peter McGinn picks for Marketing: The great Japanese toaster problem. Read all our Business picks here
IB DP Theory of knowledge: Read all our Theory of Knowledge picks here
IB DP History: Read all our History picks here
Student picks
One to watch
Can consumers make their takeaways more sustainable?
One to hear
Podcast: The rising toll of famine and conflict
Gideon Rachman, the Financial Times chief foreign affairs columnist talks to David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee: people in 20 countries, representing 10 per cent of the world’s population, are at risk or in dire need of humanitarian aid.
