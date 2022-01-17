A weekly digest of content available through the FT free schools programme for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world. Register and create your own account here.

Noticeboard

Call for entries: school climate changemakers: we are looking for the best examples of students, as well as teachers and schools, tackling climate. Deadline 4 February 2022

Schools competition: how do we make social video platforms kinder? Entries open for FT competition with Ofcom. Deadline 30 January 2022

How do we improve learning? Young people aged 16-19 invited to enter the 2022 Financial Times/World Bank contest. Deadline 31 January 2022

Calling all teenagers: could you write an article for the FT? Our annual young financial journalist of the year competition with LIBF offers cash prizes and more. Deadline 18 March 2022

Economics and climate: friends or foes? Free webinar on January 8, 5-8pm UK time.

Five things to read

How serious is Vladimir Putin about launching a major Ukraine offensive?

The EU vs the City of London: a slow puncture

Brexit hurt the financial centre but lack of political will is holding back Europe’s efforts to reduce its dependence on the UK

Weather events cost the US $145bn in 2021 as climate change took hold

Global temperatures in 2022 expected to be among top 10 warmest on record

Reddit ‘antiwork’ forum booms as millions of Americans quit jobs

Members of online community encourage each other to resign — and complain about the boss

Dartmouth College to ‘remove financial barriers’ for low-income foreign applicants

Ivy League university seeks to expand diversity as US higher education costs keep climbing

Teacher resources

Geography: Richard Allaway picks Global change: Britain needs immigrants if it is to survive the climate storm. Read all our Geography picks here

Politics: Graham Goodlad picks for European Union: Brexit deadlock: Will the UK and EU agree a deal on Northern Ireland? Read all our Politics picks here

Economics: Gavin Clarke picks for Inflation: The fight over measuring UK inflation. Read all our Economics picks here

Business: Peter McGinn picks for Marketing: The great Japanese toaster problem. Read all our Business picks here

IB DP Theory of knowledge: Read all our Theory of Knowledge picks here

IB DP History: Read all our History picks here

Student picks

One to watch

Can consumers make their takeaways more sustainable?

One to hear

Podcast: The rising toll of famine and conflict

Gideon Rachman, the Financial Times chief foreign affairs columnist talks to David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee: people in 20 countries, representing 10 per cent of the world’s population, are at risk or in dire need of humanitarian aid.