FT Best of Thrillers to read this summer Catch up on our pick of the best gripping page-turners, from Leila Slimani to Jo Nesbo Savages by Sabri Louatah — vive la différence A family celebrates the prospect of a Muslim president in a socio-political thriller that questions what it means to be French today Friday, 2 February, 2018 Lullaby by Leïla Slimani — one of the family A nanny wreaks havoc on her affluent French employers in an assured literary thriller that is more than the sum of its parts Friday, 5 January, 2018 Beautiful Animals by Lawrence Osborne — a ‘crazed beast of a novel’ An attempt to rescue a refugee goes disastrously wrong in this sizzling tale of expat misadventures on a Greek island Friday, 11 August, 2017 The Fall Guy by James Lasdun — deliciously off This psychological thriller is a masterclass in building a mood of uneasiness Friday, 6 January, 2017 Macbeth by Jo Nesbo — bloody and bold A Norwegian crime writer’s noirish retelling of ‘Macbeth’ Friday, 30 March, 2018 Everything You Do is Wrong by Amanda Coe — what lies beneath A subversive, slow-burning thriller offers an absorbing picture of small-town Britain Friday, 24 November, 2017