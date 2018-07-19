FT Best of

Thrillers to read this summer

Catch up on our pick of the best gripping page-turners, from Leila Slimani to Jo Nesbo
Savages by Sabri Louatah — vive la différence

A family celebrates the prospect of a Muslim president in a socio-political thriller that questions what it means to be French today

Lullaby by Leïla Slimani — one of the family

A nanny wreaks havoc on her affluent French employers in an assured literary thriller that is more than the sum of its parts

Beautiful Animals by Lawrence Osborne — a ‘crazed beast of a novel’

An attempt to rescue a refugee goes disastrously wrong in this sizzling tale of expat misadventures on a Greek island

The Fall Guy by James Lasdun — deliciously off

This psychological thriller is a masterclass in building a mood of uneasiness

Macbeth by Jo Nesbo — bloody and bold

A Norwegian crime writer’s noirish retelling of ‘Macbeth’

Everything You Do is Wrong by Amanda Coe — what lies beneath

A subversive, slow-burning thriller offers an absorbing picture of small-town Britain