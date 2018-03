Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the growing pressure on Barclays to turn round recent poor performance after activist investor Edward Bramson took a significant stake, a change of gear at the Financial Stability Board which is putting new policy initiatives on pause, and PayPal's growth prospects in Asia. With special guest Rohan Mahadevan, head of PayPal in Asia.