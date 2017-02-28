When Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday night, no doubt he will declare that the US is going to start “winning” again on his watch. Now Trump has been ranting about how the US “doesn’t win any more” in global trade for decades, and his view of trade (exports good, imports bad) is one of unreconstructed mercantilism. But just as a stopped clock shows the right time twice a day, so Trump’s dystopian world view occasionally hits on something true. In this case, that is the performance of US exports in the early 2000s.

There tends to be a lot of focus on trade balances — net surpluses or deficits, that is to say exports minus imports. And some such analysis can be informative — Brad Setser’s latest analysis of US goods trade with Nafta and non-Nafta partners is as good as it gets. (He finds that goods trade with the rest of Nafta is just about balanced, but that the US has a chunky trade deficit in manufactured goods excluding petrol with non-Nafta countries.)

But I submit that deficits are poor guides to the politically salient issue of the loss or gain of factory jobs. Partly this is because overall net trade is largely determined by the balance of saving and investment in an economy (and bilateral deficits don’t matter). Partly it is because a focus on the trade balance conceals where the action is, since a rise (say) in the deficit can reflect falling exports, rising imports or a combination of both. But most importantly because the import side itself is not as informative as it is sometimes made out to be.

That is because in the short run, imports will vary in step with domestic demand. When demand is high, people will be spending more on domestically produced and foreign-produced goods. The observed rise in imports will obviously not be displacing domestic production in such a case. Indeed imports may respond more strongly to a domestic demand boom: since it may take longer to ramp up domestic production, imports become the balancing item. By the same token, imports might adjust faster downwards in times of domestic demand slumps. A high average level of imports over time can in this way serve as a protective device for domestic production. The frequent tendency to interpret a change in imports as pressure in the opposite direction on domestic production is far too quick.

Exports, however, are a more reliable guide to domestic jobs and production. If exports go up, more goods are being produced at home for shipment abroad (this admittedly ignores the case of re-exports). So it makes sense to look at gross export performance (as opposed to net trade) as a contributor to output and possibly jobs at home. A case in point is Germany. While it has shed factory jobs over the decades much like the US, employment in export manufacturing has held up well since 2000 (and as Setser notes, has offset falls in import-substituting manufacturing jobs since about 2005, to keep overall factory employment stable).

Do you know what else in Germany held up well in the 2000s? The economy’s share in total global goods exports. As the chart above shows, so did Spain’s, and indeed Greece’s. (As we keep emphasising in Free Lunch, the eurozone periphery did not price its export sectors out of world markets in the boom. The imbalances were caused by credit-fuelled import demand, not loss of “export competitiveness”.)

What about the US? As Benjamin Mandel analysed in a research article for the New York Fed in 2012, the US share of world goods exports fell precipitously in the early years of the millennium. From 2001, the US share of the world goods trade had been roughly stable at about 12 per cent; by the eve of the global financial crisis it had fallen to about 8 per cent. The same dip can be detected in the US export-to-GDP ratio (graphed by Setser in the article quoted above), but is much more visible in the export share data.

This drop in world market share is stunning — and gives some sensible content to the Trumpian notion that the US “stopped winning”. It’s not that exports are better than imports, but such a big fall is surely something to explain, and also a good candidate for the loss in factory jobs in exactly the same period — as the contrast with Germany shows. And notice that we need to focus on gross exports, not just the deficit. Another comparison shows why: Spain developed a proportionately larger deficit than the US in the boom — but did not lose export share in world markets.

Why did the US lose its position in world markets? Not because of exchange rate misalignment: the US dollar was weakening throughout the period of slipping market share.

Mandel offers a number of other explanations. The US as a whole was making up a shrinking part of the global economy, so its share of trade should fall as well. This is valid — but again, Germany (and Spain) managed to hold on to market share. A more telling cause is that some US exports were in sectors where markets grew more slowly than in others. Food and unprocessed materials, for example, contributed to some of the decline. But Mandel also found that the biggest contribution to lost US export market share was in the fast-growing machinery and transport equipment. Had the US held its ground in that sector, its overall export share would have grown, not fallen.

That surely has to do with falling relative productivity. So if the US was “losing” in world trade in the early 2000s, it was in part because it exported too much of products with a shrinking value share, and because it failed to keep up its productivity in growing sectors. It was, in short, more Portuguese than German.

If Trump has instinctively hit upon an important fact — or if the facts finally changed to fit what he had believed for much longer — that does not mean his other instincts provide the solution. If this analysis is more or less correct, increasing US market share will require shifting resources faster out of slow-growing sectors, and intensify productivity growth in promising export sectors.

You don’t do that through protectionism. You do it by striking more trade deals to allow exporters to scale up and by encouraging, rather than resisting, structural change at home.

