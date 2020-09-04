Since last month’s ammonium-nitrate explosion in Beirut, which killed 200 people and left 6,500 injured, 300,000 homeless and more than $10bn in property damage, a host of international creatives have launched initiatives to help support Lebanon in rebuilding the neighbourhoods of Karantina and Mar Mikhael. Giving new energy to the mission is Lebanese-British techno DJ Nicole Moudaber – whose husk-and-honey voice commands 20 million listeners on the award-winning radio show In The Mood.

On 13 September, Moudaber will host the livestream party Together For Beirut, to support the victims of 4 August. The digital fundraiser, in collaboration with online music store Beatport, will feature 24 DJs – including Sama Abdulhadi, Anna, Behrouz and Carl Cox – performing over 24 hours, and aims to raise $250,000 for the Beirut Emergency Fund, supporting hospitals, local shelters and reconstruction efforts.

twitch.tv/beatportofficial

Taiwan’s Charwei Tsai is among the artists donating work to Art Relief For Beirut

Art Relief For Beirut is an Instagram sale of contemporary artworks donated by a host of international artists, including the joint 2019 Turner prize winners; Mona Hatoum; Charwei Tsai; and art couples Eva & Adele, and Lucy and Jorge Orta. All proceeds support the Lebanese Red Cross and NGOs Impact Lebanon, Baytna Baytak and Basmeh & Zeitooneh. Bidders just need to comment “Reserve” on the artwork’s post and they will be contacted with instructions. instagram.com/artrelief4beirut/

Hoodie, $140, by Phillip Lim and Revlon creative director Ruba Abu-Nimah – all proceeds go to the Lebanese Red Cross and the Slow Factory Foundation

Designer Phillip Lim and Revlon creative director Ruba Abu-Nimah have co-created a limited-edition reverse-weave hoodie ($140, in black and green) screen-printed in Brooklyn with the words “Beirut. Tougher than ever” and available in both English and Arabic. All proceeds from its sales support the Lebanese Red Cross and the Slow Factory Foundation.

nytougherthanever.com and 31philliplim.com

Proceeds from Gaia Repossi’s Berbere Chromatic ring, €2,900, will go to the Lebanese Red Cross

Gaia Repossi’s Berbere Chromatic ring (€2,900) in pink gold and lacquer is accompanied by the caption “Keeping Beirut in our thoughts” on her Instagram post. All profits from the sale of the red three-piece ring, whose bright-red stripes evoke both the Lebanese flag and the Red Cross emergency service, will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross.

repossi.com

Designers Zuhair Murad’s Rise from the Ashes T-shirt, $31.45 – proceeds will help house displaced Beirut families

Zuhair Murad’s Rise from the Ashes T-shirt ($31.45) benefits the Lebanese charity Offrejoie, which is working to restore 30 buildings in Beirut’s Karantina and Mar Mikhael neighbourhoods and provide 150 displaced families with homes. In a bid to raise awareness of fundraising for the Beirut explosion, the designer has reposted photos of artists and celebrities wearing his T-shirts, from Heidi Klum and Shakira to J-Lo and Courtney Cox.

represent.com

A blouse from Maison Rabih Kayrouz’s s/s 2020 collection – the label is donating 10 per cent of proceeds from online sales to a non-profit supporting young Lebanese designers © Franck Christen

Lebanese couturier Maison Rabih Kayrouz is giving 10 per cent of proceeds from all online sales to the Starch Foundation, a non-profit founded by Rabih Kayrouz and Tala Hajjar that is supporting emerging Lebanese designers whose careers were compromised by the Beirut blast. The maison also has longstanding production-chain partnerships with Lebanese organisations that help underprivileged women by training them in couture embroidery.

maisonrabihkayrouz.com

Bahrain’s Green Bar is giving 20 per cent of profits from its Khaleeji Shami skincare sets to a charity supporting the reconstruction of Beirut’s destroyed neighbourhoods

Green Bar is donating 20 per cent of proceeds from its Khaleeji Shami skincare sets (£26-£126) to Beit El Baraka, a charity helping with the reconstruction of the Beirut neighbourhoods destroyed in the blast. Founded by Reem Al Khalifa on the island of Bahrain, the apothecary creates botanical skincare using local medicinal plants.

greenbarinc.com

Dubai-based designer Nour Milhem is giving 15 per cent of proceeds from her multicolour terracotta pots, $125, to the Lebanese Red Cross

Dubai-based designer Nour Milhem is donating 15 per cent of proceeds from each sale of her multicolour terracotta pots ($125) – The One with the Tan Lines, The One at the Lavender Field and The One at Soul Train – to the Lebanese Red Cross.

nourmilhem.com

Photographer Dimitri Bekaert and two friends launched Tote Bags for Beirut just five days after the explosion, and have been growing the project ever since. The four current designs on simple canvas bags ($20 for one bag, $30 for two) feature striking graphic-type messaging, as well as symbols of hope and beauty – a map of Beirut, roses and, most recently, a Peace/Salam print by fashion-designer and painter Charbel Abou Zeidan. 100 per cent of revenues raise funds for Impact Lebanon.

totebagsforbeirut@gmail.com