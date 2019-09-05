The Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police both reversed previous denials over their involvement with a facial recognition project in King’s Cross on Thursday, admitting they had in fact played a part in two years of surveillance.

The Met, which had previously told the Mayor of London in writing that it had not worked with “any retailers or private sector organisations who use Live Facial Recognition”, said that it had, in fact, shared a database of images with the company that runs King’s Cross “for the purposes of facial recognition to assist in the prevention of crime”.

A spokesperson declined to comment on whether anyone had been arrested during the two years when the system was active, whose images were supplied by the Met to King’s Cross, and on whether the police force is working with any other facial recognition projects in London.

The Met said it had been unaware of its involvement because it had occurred on a “local level”. It said “all local chief superintendents” have now been told not to agree to help with any “live facial recognition” projects.

The British Transport Police, which had also previously denied being involved in the King’s Cross project, said it was “correcting” its position and that its “local teams” in King’s Cross shared images of a “small number of convicted offenders who routinely offended or committed antisocial behaviour in the area”.

It’s the sort of thing you worry is happening and you hope isn’t, so to find out it has been and then not to be told the correct information is worrying

Sian Berry, the London Assembly member and Green Party Mayoral candidate who submitted a previous written question about the involvement of the police on August 29, said: “There are huge implications here; they have been assisting in the use of an invasive technology by a private company with no public scrutiny whatsoever, potentially for things that are non-serious crimes.”

“It’s the sort of thing you worry is happening and you hope isn’t, so to find out it has been and then not to be told the correct information is worrying,” she added.

The news comes after the Financial Times revealed the 67-acre King’s Cross development had been using the software to track tens of thousands of people across the area, which includes shops, office blocks and a university. King’s Cross has since confirmed it had two cameras with facial recognition capabilities operational from 2015 until March 2018, along King’s Boulevard.

King’s Cross claimed in its public statement on Monday that its cameras had been “used only to help the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police prevent and detect crime in the neighbourhood and ultimately to help ensure public safety”. Both police forces denied knowledge of involvement at the time.

“The question we should be asking is, what were the crimes or misdemeanours that people have been accused of to be put on a watchlist?” said Ms Berry. “I strongly suspect they were not serious criminals, but had ASBOs or behaviours around begging. If that’s the case, that goes way beyond proportionality.”

The Met police have previously said that their work on live facial recognition was limited to 10 trials conducted in and around London.

Independent academics who were present as auditors at these trials have been shocked by the revelations. “The [Cardiff High] court ruled just yesterday that [facial recognition] is biometric processing of thousands who pass by every day, so there’s a responsibility to inform people this is happening and that is part of the Data Protection Act,” said Pete Fussey, a criminologist at the University of Essex who specialises in digital surveillance and was present at six of the Met police facial recognition trials. “Surveillance by consent in public places is a core principle of the law. This misleading of the public is undermining trust.”