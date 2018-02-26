Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Welcome to the FT Business school newsletter, a weekly serving of management wisdom, reading recommendations and business-related challenges. FT subscribers can sign up here to receive the newsletter by email every Monday. If you have feedback about FT Business school, please email bschool@ft.com.

Is your business school the smartest on the planet?

Then prove it by taking part in our MBA quiz — at the FT in London — and raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK. The deadline for entry is March 13, Tuesday, 2018.

Work & Careers round-up by Wai Kwen Chan

Andrew Hill is away. In the meantime, here is a summary of the latest stories from Work and Careers:

There are plenty of books on how to be a brilliant leader. But why don't we see books on how to be a great subordinate? Isabel Berwick offers tips on how to excel as a non-leader.

Fernando Musa, CEO of Braskem the Brazilian petrochemical company, features in our weekly series How to Lead. He talks about his experiences on cleaning up after a crisis after the company's participation in the country’s political bribery scandal — known as Lava Jato (Car Wash).

The world may be getting better in many ways but climate change is not one of them, says Pilita Clark.

Meet the Work Tribes. Here's Zoe, an intern, who is eager to shine at work so she can afford to leave home — by the time she's 30.

Professor's picks

Every week a business school professor or academic recommends useful FT articles.

James Hayton, associate dean of Warwick Business School’s London base, selects:

Staff stock option hurdles hamper European start-ups Using equity stakes in employee compensation is a standard strategy in new economy andtechnology employers. Accumulated evidence demonstrates the significant potential for equity compensation, typically stock options, for aligning interests of employees to their employers. Equity compensation has a positive impact upon talent attraction, retention and motivation.

This article highlights significant national differences in ‘share of shares’ going to employees versus executives. The UK has seen a growth in equity compensation even while in the US there has been a significant downward trend. How will these national differences affect the search for talent in the tech sector?

Immigrant entrepreneurs in the US wait for Trump’s next move This article highlights a significant statistic: over a quarter of US entrepreneurs are immigrants. The rate of entrepreneurship among immigrants in the US is twice that of US-born citizens.

In part, this may reflect necessity for some immigrants with limited alternative options. However, in a country that is home to the world’s strongest entrepreneurial culture, with the most vibrant venture capital sector, and start-up hubs like Silicon Valley, it is a draw for aspiring tech entrepreneurs from abroad.

There is a status called the International Entrepreneurs Rule which may help maintain a flow of entrepreneurial talent to the US despite an “unwelcoming” rhetoric about immigrants from the current administration.

Jonathan Moules's business school news

It is a busy time for both MBA recruiters and admissions teams at the moment with several large employers sending out summer internship offers to current cohorts of students and many schools launch their second rounds of interviews for next year’s intake on their full-time degree courses.

Big Three consultancy Bain & Company is among the most sought after providers of both internships and jobs for MBA students, so I interviewed its global head of consultant recruitment Keith Bevans to get an idea about his busy schedule and new techniques for reaching the best candidates.

For those preparing for business school interviews, there is a range of advice available from admissions consultants, such as Stacy Blackman in the US, as well as the schools themselves. For those looking for a single guide, US-based website Poets and Quants has prepared a potted summary of the questions top American schools tend to ask.

Ask the academics

Got a question for leading business school experts? Send it to bschool@ft.com and we will publish the best replies in future newsletters.

Test your knowledge

How good is your grasp of the news? Test your reading of last week's top stories with the FirstFT quiz.

Edited by Wai Kwen Chan — bschool@ft.com