UK banks are well placed to weather even a worst case Brexit scenario, but what if something else goes wrong? Patrick Jenkins, FT financial editor, discusses the Bank of England's stress tests and what they means for future dividends and profitability with Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent, Martin Arnold, banking editor, and Isabelle Jenkins head of banking at PWC. Music by Kevin MacLeod

