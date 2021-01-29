Print this page

The EU’s Covid-19 vaccination plan is nearing a crisis point after several regions suspended inoculations over the shortage of jabs, and amateur day traders are challenging the financial establishment. Plus, the FT’s Seoul correspondent, Ed White, tells us how a North Korean defector is exposing the effect that sanctions are having on Kim Jong Un's regime"


Shortfall in jabs pushes EU vaccine drive to crisis point

https://www.ft.com/content/1b2afe60-b5e6-456d-98e0-313fe664d0b9


Occupy Wall Street spirit returns as traders upset the elites

https://www.ft.com/content/bcfb2252-f752-4177-a860-07dc66b0b9e8


North Korea defection exposes pressure on NK Diplomates 

https://www.ft.com/content/7330790c-9630-44a5-9fa7-b446aa94e872


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast