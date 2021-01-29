Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The EU’s Covid-19 vaccination plan is nearing a crisis point after several regions suspended inoculations over the shortage of jabs, and amateur day traders are challenging the financial establishment. Plus, the FT’s Seoul correspondent, Ed White, tells us how a North Korean defector is exposing the effect that sanctions are having on Kim Jong Un's regime"





Shortfall in jabs pushes EU vaccine drive to crisis point

https://www.ft.com/content/1b2afe60-b5e6-456d-98e0-313fe664d0b9





Occupy Wall Street spirit returns as traders upset the elites

https://www.ft.com/content/bcfb2252-f752-4177-a860-07dc66b0b9e8





North Korea defection exposes pressure on NK Diplomates

https://www.ft.com/content/7330790c-9630-44a5-9fa7-b446aa94e872

