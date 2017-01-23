Australia bolsters protection of strategic assets

Australia has ordered a sweeping security review of its critical infrastructure and is drawing up a register of key assets to help regulators assess whether any privatisation or sale to overseas investors would raise national security concerns.

The initiative, unveiled on Monday, was prompted by concerns about an increased risk of “sabotage, espionage and coercion” involving key water, energy and port facilities amid a surge in foreign investment from China.

It follows controversy sparked by the lease of Darwin port to a Chinese company in 2015 and Canberra’s decision last year to block two A$10bn-plus foreign bids for the electricity company Ausgrid on national security grounds.

The security reviews will be conducted by a new Critical Infrastructure Centre within the attorney-general’s office, which the government said would “provide greater certainty and clarity to investors and industry on the types of assets that will attract national security scrutiny”.

Chinese investment in the US, Europe and Australia has hit record levels, underlining Beijing’s growing importance as a driver of global growth and source of inward investment. But it is prompting scrutiny from regulators, including in Australia, which has progressively tightened foreign investment rules and has blocked several big transactions over the past 12 months.

Canberra’s sensitivities to Chinese investment were heightened when China’s Landbridge Group paid A$500m in 2015 to lease Darwin port — a strategically important area as US marines are stationed at a nearby base. The 99-year lease was not formally reviewed by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board and US authorities were not informed, prompting a rebuke from Washington.

Australia subsequently introduced tougher rules to ensure all critical infrastructure asset sales are reviewed by the Firb. Since then it has blocked the sale of Ausgrid both to China’s State Grid Corporation and Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Infrastructure over national security concerns, as well as the A$370m sale of S Kidman & Co, one of the country’s biggest landholders, to Shanghai Pengxin Group.

Both Ausgrid and Kidman were later bought by Australian-led consortiums, prompting foreign investors to request more clarity on investment rules.

“Our dealings with Chinese investors, the Chinese government and its Australia-based embassy and consulates is that they would welcome clarity about which infrastructure assets are available for investment and which are out of bounds,” Darren Fooks, a partner at law firm Baker McKenzie, told the Financial Times.

However, the critical infrastructure register will not be a public document. Instead, it will provide regulators with information to “proactively manage the national security risks that can arise from operational and procurement strategies”.

Hans Hendrischke, professor of Chinese business at Sydney University, said the CIC would add an additional layer of bureaucracy to the foreign investment approval process.

“The establishment of the CIC does not resolve the political debate that is to be had about foreign investment and that will determine whether Australia takes a more restrictive or more commercially oriented approach,” he said.

He added that the government had initially flagged a narrower register of critical infrastructure sectors for the CIC to consider than the US, which has a list that includes food, agriculture and public health. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (Cfius) has blocked various large deals on security grounds, for example in the semiconductor industry.

Canberra said that while its initial focus was on water, energy and ports, it would consult further with industry and states to consider which other assets required attention.

The UK, meanwhile, is studying foreign investment rules in Australia, the US and elsewhere as it develops its own system to vet foreign investment.