Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Companies unleash a wave of global takeovers, agreeing to more than $70bn in deals, famed investor Bill Gross warns that US stock and bond markets are set for a tougher time in 2020, a judge rules that Donald Trump cannot stop his most senior advisers testifying to Congress and revised official data show that Mexico’s economy has entered a technical recession. Plus, Uber has been stripped of its London licence. The FT’s Tim Bradshaw explains what it means for the ride-sharing company.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.