ECB governing council members are expected to support a proposal to create a new bond-buying programme if needed to counter borrowing costs for member states spiralling out of control, and in the US more investors are rebelling against high executive pay at leading companies and some are targeting individual board directors, while rightwing populists and industry sceptics mount a backlash against what they call “woke capitalism.”

ECB to firm up plans to ward off bond market stress

US investors rebel against high executive pay

The war on ‘woke capitalism’

