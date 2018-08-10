Kuri, a loveable robot that communicated through beeps like R2-D2, passed away last month: Mayfield Robotics, a unit of Bosch, killed the project just as the first machines were due to ship.

Jibo, which has been billed as “the world’s first social robot for the home”, may also not have much longer to live. The company behind the device has laid off most of its workers and cut the price by nearly half as it looks to raise more money or “pursue an exit”.

The struggles of two of the most prominent recent attempts to introduce robots into everyday life have left a sense of mourning in the robotics world.

“Everyone’s pretty disappointed,” said Ken Goldberg, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

But the failures are nothing new, he said: they stretch back at least as far as BOB, a 1980s home robot from Atari founder Nolan Bushnell. That machine’s supposed accomplishments included fetching a beer for its owner from the fridge.

“We feel it was promised to us 50 years ago and we feel it’s way overdue,” said Mr Goldberg. “It’s frustrating.”

Adding to the robo-retreat, Honda has just unplugged its long-running Asimo. The humanoid machine has been one of the most recognisable results of Japan’s prowess in robotics, but it never made the leap from research to real-world product.

Dead robot: Asimo Creator: Honda

Born: 2000

Died: June 2018

Capabilities: A 4ft 3in humanoid that resembles a mini-astronaut. Uncannily human-like movement when jogging, hopping on one foot and kicking a football

Claim to fame: Toured the world as a robot celebrity, showing off in front of politicians such as Barack Obama and Angela Merkel and conducting a symphony orchestra

Status: After more than 30 years developing a walking robot, Honda said it would stop work on Asimo and use the technology for other projects

What went wrong: Asimo (short for Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility) was a showcase for a technology that Honda never tried to turn into an actual product. An iconic machine that helped cement Japan’s reputation as a world leader in humanoid robotics, it remained an expensive PR stunt

If there is one thing that unites the recent failures of robots aimed at the home, it has been their limited appeal as consumer products. “I think they didn’t find a compelling use case,” said Henny Admoni, an assistant professor of robotics at Carnegie Mellon University. The setbacks have underlined, once again, the huge gulf between the expectations aroused by science fiction and today’s more limited technology.

But while Kuri and Jibo fall by the wayside, a less visible robot invasion is starting to bring intelligent agents into a larger number of homes. It involves machines that are often not thought of as robots: these are starting to infiltrate the home through a number of different routes, and experts forecast that some could turn out to be the forerunners of a coming wave of more sophisticated artificial helpers and companions.

One is the robotic vacuum cleaner. Several experts point to iRobot, maker of the Roomba, as the clear leader in getting robots accepted in the home, with more than 20m of the devices sold. From a cleaner that ricochets off furniture as it blindly traces a random path, the Roomba has been evolving into a more intelligent device, as technology is added to help some models navigate around a home visually and build a map of their environments.

Just the beginning for Amazon? The Echo smart speaker has the potential to morph into something more mobile and advanced © Bloomberg

Simple and practical machines like this are likely to be joined by a next generation of more capable devices thanks to breakthroughs that are just emerging from the labs, said Mr Goldberg. These include “universal grippers” — robot hands capable of picking up unfamiliar items — and artificial intelligence that helps machines recognise objects. Together, he forecasts, these technologies could be used to create a robot that will be able to “patrol the house and put things away”. But it will not happen quickly. An artificial helper to pick up after the children is probably 5-10 years in the future and will cost $2,000-$3,000, according to Mr Goldberg.

A second dimension of the home invasion takes the form of smart speakers like Amazon’s Echo and Google Home. An immobile grey or white cylinder may not fit everybody’s definition of a robot. But using the spoken word to communicate with a machine has put these devices in the vanguard of “social robots” — machines that try to invoke human social cues to create more “natural” interactions with people.

Jibo, for instance, was designed to recognise the humans around it and personalise its interactions with them, using a rotating “head” and single large animated eye to add to its personality. At $899, it struggled to distinguish itself against more simple smart speakers, some of which are now priced below $50.

Dead robot: Kuri Creator: Mayfield Robotics, part of Bosch

Born: was expected for ‘summer 2018’

Died: July 2018

Capabilities: Takes HD pictures and plays music, listens and responds empathetically. Plays games and dances with children

Claim to fame: A big-eyed robot toddler that rolled around and beeped like R2-D2, Kuri was so cute it generated plenty of anticipation in the personal robotics world

Status: The project was cancelled three years into development and just as the first shipments were due to go out

What went wrong: Mayfield was a product of Bosch’s Startup Platform. But the company said that, after ‘extensive review’, the robot lacked ‘a business fit within Bosch’ to justify carrying on

But the new speakers have laid the foundation for the next step in home robotics, said Ms Admoni. Many people are now used to the idea of speaking to a machine and respond instinctively to a physical object — however simple — that appears to have intelligence, she adds.

“There’s something very compelling about having an embodied agent that is there, especially if it follows you around,” she says.

Amazon is reported to be developing a home robot, raising the prospect of a future generation of Echo devices that will abandon their place on the kitchen counter and move around the home.

A third route into home has been through artificial pets and toys. Earlier this year Sony reintroduced its robot dog, Aibo, after a 12-year gap. And this week, Anki — one of the best-funded US robotics start-ups, with $200m — unveiled its latest toy robot: a four-inch bulldozer-like truck called Vector.

Alive and kicking: Anki's Vector robot cannot do a lot of tasks, but its interaction skills are impressive

Avoiding the humanoid form is one way to head off unrealistic expectations. But there is nothing simple about some of these autonomous toys, which jam serious technology into a small package.

AI software running on the device, for instance, enables Vector to recognise faces, while it connects with the cloud to handle voice recognition. It can travel around a tabletop, mapping out its territory and testing objects in its path to see if they are moveable.

Such devices are still of limited practical use. Apart from things like acting as a kitchen timer and giving a weather forecast, Vector cannot do a lot. But it takes playful interaction to a new level, constantly twittering and moving around, voicing the names of people it sees and responding with shakes and shimmies like a 3D animated character.

Robot on life support: Jibo Creator: Jibo

Born: 2017

Put on life support: June 2018

Capabilities: A stationary ‘smart speaker’ with a rotating head and extra personality. Facial and voice recognition to ‘personalise’ interaction. Independently takes pictures and video

Claim to fame: The brainchild of MIT roboticist Cynthia Breazeal, Jibo appeared on the cover of Time as one of the 25 best inventions of 2017

Status: Jibo laid off most of its staff in July to buy time while it tried to raise more money or sell itself. The price of the robot was slashed from $899 to $499

What went wrong: Launched in 2012 to build ‘the first social robot for the home’, the company was ahead of its time. But it took five years to get Jibo to market: when it finally came out it was too expensive and did not have enough to distinguish itself from smart speakers that had appeared in the meantime, like the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Finding the right package is the key to selling today’s robotics, said Hanns Tappeiner, Anki president: “It has to be a product that works in its own right.” By contrast, he said, many robot makers have aimed too high, designing machines that are 15 years or more ahead of their time and inviting disappointment.

Next on Anki’s to-do list, scheduled for 2020: a larger robot that will follow its owner round the house. And it is preparing to address some hard AI problems, such as trying to teach its robots to interpret and respond to an entire scene, not just respond to individual faces or voices.

As some of these coming breakthroughs in robotics reach maturity and the machines are ready for the next step-changes in their capabilities, there is a serious danger that a “robot bubble” will take hold, warned Mr Goldberg. But after the troubles of Kuri and Jibo, that does not look like an immediate risk.