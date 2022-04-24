Economics class: Pound slides to weakest level since 2020 as British retail sales fall
Exchange rates
Explain how the exchange rate is determined
With reference to the chart, compare the £:$ exchange rate during the period shown
‘Sterling initially plummeted on weak retail and consumer confidence figures.’ Using a diagram, analyse the impact of weak economic data on the exchange rate
Despite the rapidly cooling economy, the Monetary Policy Committee is still likely to raise the bank rate next month. Using a diagram, analyse the impact on the exchange rate
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
