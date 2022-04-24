This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Exchange rates

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Pound slides to weakest level since 2020 as British retail sales fall

Explain how the exchange rate is determined

With reference to the chart, compare the £:$ exchange rate during the period shown

‘Sterling initially plummeted on weak retail and consumer confidence figures.’ Using a diagram, analyse the impact of weak economic data on the exchange rate

Despite the rapidly cooling economy, the Monetary Policy Committee is still likely to raise the bank rate next month. Using a diagram, analyse the impact on the exchange rate

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College