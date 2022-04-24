Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

  • Exchange rates

Pound slides to weakest level since 2020 as British retail sales fall

  • Explain how the exchange rate is determined

  • With reference to the chart, compare the £:$ exchange rate during the period shown

  • ‘Sterling initially plummeted on weak retail and consumer confidence figures.’ Using a diagram, analyse the impact of weak economic data on the exchange rate

  • Despite the rapidly cooling economy, the Monetary Policy Committee is still likely to raise the bank rate next month. Using a diagram, analyse the impact on the exchange rate

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

