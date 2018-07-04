Creditors of Croatian food and retail conglomerate Agrokor voted on Wednesday to accept a debt resettlement deal that averts bankruptcy for the largest private company in the Balkans.

The deal, which consists of converting debt to equity and loan write-offs, looks set to stabilise the company, whose €6.5bn annual sales are equivalent to roughly 15 per cent of Croatia’s gross domestic product. Claims submitted against Agrokor are valued at 58bn Kuna (€7.8bn), racked up during a period of debt-fuelled expansion.

Agrokor employs 52,500 people in Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary, and supports many more jobs at suppliers. Its retail, food and agricultural conglomerate’s tax contribution makes up 3.5 per cent of the Croatian national budget.

Its fate has dominated headlines in Croatia since its collapse in early 2017 and its placement under state administration in April that year as authorities sought to keep the company afloat. Prosecutors are investigating former Agrokor president Ivica Todorić and 14 others for allegedly fraudulent financial statements and concealing mounting losses at the group.

To save the company, about 450 representatives of more than 3,000 creditors piled in to Zagreb’s Dražen Petrović basketball arena for the biggest court hearing in Croatia’s history. Eighty per cent of shareholders, including Russian banks Sberbank and VTB, which together will own 46.7 per cent of the company, voted to approve the 7,300 page settlement plan.

Bondholders will receive 25.9 per cent of the group, 15.3 per cent will go to Croatian financial institutions and the rest will go to suppliers.

The vote came just a week before the deadline for its rescue as stipulated in a special law passed to avert bankruptcy. The so-called Lex Agrokor placed the company under emergency supervision of a state-appointed management for what administrator Fabris Peruško called “one of the most demanding financial restructuring processes in the world at the present”.

“It is a big day for the local and regional economy,” Mr Peruško told the Financial Times after the vote. “We are especially proud that we have already undergone a major structural change of Agrokor and all of its companies, which are no longer a generator of illiquidity and bad practices of corporate governance.”

He added that after a short appeal period, the deal would be implemented within six months.

Mr Peruško sought to allay concerns that Russia would have a lever to pressure the EU’s newest member state because of its bank’s large stake in Agrokor, saying that “Russian banks, and Sberbank in particular, were very constructive and helpful during the last four months of extraordinary administration”. He added: “What is important for them, not only the banks but for all creditors, is that assets owned by the company have a much lower value than the claims.”

A judge at a London court ordered Mr Todorić’s extradition in April this year, but he has so far failed to return to Croatia.