Ever wanted to enjoy your own personal “Lunch with the FT”?

A charity auction in aid of the FT’s Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign (Flic) means this could now become a reality.

Intrepid diners can bid to have lunch with Martin Wolf, the FT’s chief economics commentator, and chew over the issues facing the global economy. The highest bidder will enjoy Martin’s company at Marylebone restaurant Jikoni, run by FT columnist Ravinder Bhogal, who will be donating the meal for two on a mutually convenient date.

FT FLIC Donate to the Financial Literacy & Inclusion Campaign here

Eager to talk money? Bid to have lunch with Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor and host of the Money Clinic podcast. The highest bidder will get to fight Claer for the last Yemeni falafel at Honey & Co, the Bloomsbury restaurant run by FT columnists Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich, who will be donating the meal for two.

All proceeds will go to FT Flic. To place a bid, visit FT.com/auctions and to learn more about the charity’s work, visit ftflic.com