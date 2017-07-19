News podcast Add to myFT Alzheimers research puts focus on prevention News podcast Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save July 20, 2017 News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon. New research has identified nine primary causes of dementia and Alzheimers in later age, giving us a much better idea about how to prevent the disease, the FT's Clive Cookson tells Andrew Jack Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally. iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save Latest News podcast Winnie the Pooh falls foul of Chinese censors Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 JPMorgan chief attacks Washington gridlock Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 Giant iceberg breaks free in Antarctic Friday, 14 July, 2017 Why did Morgan Stanley miscalculate on Snap? Thursday, 13 July, 2017 Loss of Mosul deals blow to Isis in Iraq Tuesday, 11 July, 2017