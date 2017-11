Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The abrupt departure of London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet more than a year earlier than expected leaves a pressing need for a new chief to rebuild bridges with shareholders and heal rifts in the board. Patrick Jenkins discusses what led to Mr Rolet's departure and what happens next with the FT's Philip Stafford





