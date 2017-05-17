FT Daily briefing: Trump crisis deepens, China’s Pakistan project

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The casualties of the most serious threat to the Trump presidency are mounting, with US stocks suffering their worst session since September, the dollar down and bank stocks in retreat. Here’s Lex on the Trump trade: “executive disorder”.

Even some Republican politicians — who overlooked several of the sorts of scandals that would sink any other president — have begun edging away from Donald Trump after the emergence of an explosive report alleging that the US president had asked then FBI director James Comey to halt the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn (who was fired over his alleged Russia links). Here’s a look at the extraordinary 10 days that preceded yesterday’s bombshell report.

Some Democrats are raising the prospect of impeachment — and Alphaville notes that more punters are betting on the prospect — here’s our explainer on what that would entail. There is some evidence that Republicans are slowly changing their tune on Mr Trump. But Ed Luce is here to throw a bit of cold water on the idea that Republicans, wary of offending the Trump diehards in their base, will rebel. One reason: the rightwing media has created an alternative reality about Mr Trump’s crises.

Mr Comey has been called to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. (FT, Atlantic, WaPo, NYT)

Russian state bank financed Trump-connected deal In the latest example of Mr Trump’s connections to Russia, his one-time partner in a Toronto hotel received hundreds of millions of dollars in financing for a separate deal from state-run VEB at a key moment for the Trump project. (WSJ)

EU Facebook fine over WhatsApp The European Commission is set to fine Facebook for misleading authorities during the 2014 takeover of WhatsApp, the latest example of Brussels taking a tough stand against a Silicon Valley company. The commission can issue a maximum fine of 1 per cent of Facebook’s 2016 turnover, or $276m (€248m), although it has not disclosed how much the levy will be. (FT)

Erdogan brings strongman tactics to Washington Eleven people were injured outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence after what Washington police called a “brutal attack” reportedly by a group including armed members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail on peaceful anti-Erdogan protesters. (NYT)

The attempted hacking this year raises concerns over foreign meddling in the forthcoming election. The attack was politically motivated, a senior security official said. (FT)

Apple’s Indian iPhone The tech giant has assembled its first iPhones on the subcontinent, a key step in its push into the one of the world’s fastest-growing mobile markets. Manufacturing was handled by Taiwan’s Wistron Corp, which has a plant in the southern state of Karnataka. (WSJ)

The tech company held back from distributing a free repair for old versions of its software that could have slowed last week’s devastating ransomware attack, instead charging some customers $1,000 a year per device for protection against such threats. Here’s John Gapper on how Microsoft is making the attack work for it. (FT)

Seoul warns of conflict in Korea South Korea’s new president, Moon Jae-in, has warned that there is a “high possibility” of conflict with North Korea. His comments came after his government said it wanted to reopen a channel of dialogue with Pyongyang. (Reuters)

BoE rates decision The Bank of England is expected to keep UK interest rates at the rock bottom rate of 0.25 per cent but investors will be looking at what kind of outlook the bank presents amid rapidly changing circumstances. (FT)

As part of its “One Belt, One Road” project, Beijing is pumping $55bn into its neighbour, prompting doubts over who really benefits. (FT)

Why did a Chinese chemicals company pay $1bn for a talking cat? Last year, Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co bought the company behind Talking Tom Cat, a belching, purring, urinating animated feline, for $1bn. The maker of the video game Gears of War went, naturally, to a Chinese poultry giant. Here’s a look inside the very strange relationship between China’s old-school industrial behemoths and the west’s video game makers. (Bloomberg)

Robots and risk Selling life insurance, one of the most complex professions in the world, is at risk of being replaced. By a selfie. Here’s how robots could replace the traditional in-depth assessment of a customer by a qualified underwriter. (FT)

Dyson’s Asia play The UK consumer domestic appliances group has opened its first technology lab in Shanghai. China presents a potentially huge untapped well of demand since domestic appliance ownership is low. As always, though, Chinese copycats present a problem. (FT)

Why there is still no peace between Israel and Palestine Peace talks have been under way for 25 years, yet a lasting deal is as far away as ever. The history of failed negotiations suggests it is largely because Israel prefers the status quo. (Guardian)

There is no Japanese corporate culture The term is often used to explain away a host of business problems in Japan but consultant Steven Bleistein says the problems lie not with the culture, but within the companies themselves. (NAR)

Iran’s voters at a crossroadsNajmeh Bozorgmehr, Tehran correspondent, speaks with young Iranians, who explain why they will vote for President Hassan Rouhani. His main rival is hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, who opposes western influence, which he blames for economic hardship. (FT)