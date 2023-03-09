Africa special

FTWeekend editor Alec Russell and poet Ben Okri conceived this specially curated collection to celebrate African writers and artists, to salute success. As Okri put it: what is Africa teaching the world that it is not hearing? This series brings together voices from a range of countries — from the novelist Petina Gappah and a young historian on Netflix and African myth to the designers making fashion statements about western waste, from Somali novelist Nuruddin Farah's Lunch with the FT to an account of how Afrobeats took over the world