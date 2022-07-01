Introducing: Hot Money
The FT’s money-making expert Claer Barrett responds to real-life money questions from a range of millennial guests gearing up to battle the cost of living crisis. Every episode is packed with nuggets, tips and takeaways shared by top FT writers and financial experts. There are no short cuts to wealth, but Money Clinic promises to tell you things you didn’t know about your finances and investing in ways that anyone can understand. Want to talk to Claer on the show? Email money@ft.com or drop her a line on Instagram @Claerb See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
The FT just launched a new podcast on porn, power and profit. When FT reporter Patricia Nilsson started digging into the porn industry, she made a shocking discovery: nobody knew who controlled the biggest porn company in the world. Now, she and her editor, Alex Barker, reveal who is behind it and much more. This eight-part investigative podcast reveals the secret history of the adult business and the billionaires and financial institutions who shape it. Brought to you by the Financial Times and Pushkin. To listen to new episodes, search ‘Hot Money’ wherever you listen.
