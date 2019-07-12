India is under growing pressure to ban the wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok after politicians accused it of spreading fake and hateful content and sharing user data with the Chinese government.

India is TikTok’s biggest overseas market, where it was downloaded 663m times in 2018, according to data from SensorTower. But its rapid expansion in the country has drawn scrutiny from regulators.

At least four prominent members of the Indian parliament have expressed concern about TikTok being “vulgar” and “indecent” in the past two weeks alone, including senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Jayadev Galla of the Telugu Desam party, Pinaki Misra from the Biju Janata Dal party and Dharambir Singh from the ruling Bharatiya Janata party.

“Under the guise of freedom of speech, people are using apps like TikTok to spread fake news and malicious content. During Zero Hour in parliament, [I] called for the ban of TikTok and similar apps which pose threat to India and its democratic process,” Mr Galla wrote on Twitter last week.

On Saturday, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a powerful economic lobbying group allied with India’s ruling BJP, is expected to send a letter to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi also calling for a ban. In February, the group said “these apps are known for sharing the details of children and being an open ground for child pornography and possibly anti-national activities”.

The politicians’ concerns were raised after a viral video posted on TikTok was criticised for spreading religious hate speech, and the Mumbai police demanded for it to be taken down to avoid violence. “Such irresponsible acts will not be tolerated on our platform, hence we have suspended three user accounts and are co-operating with law enforcement agencies,” the company said in a statement.

One of the MPs, Mr Tharoor, told parliament that Indians were vulnerable to surveillance and profiling by foreign companies such as TikTok, because of lax data protection regulations. He called apps such as TikTok a “national security issue”, adding that it had recently been fined $5.7m by US regulators for “illegally collecting data on children.”

“Day to day we are getting more and more issues that we are taking to [TikTok], including the issues raised in parliament around objectionable content and the problems they had in the US, and asking them to address it,” said S Gopalakrishnan, a senior official in India’s IT and electronics ministry. “We want them to be more accountable and protect the privacy of Indian users. They are being responsive but it’s a continuous work in progress.”

This is one of a series of run-ins that TikTok has had with the Indian government. In April, the app, which has more than 120m monthly users in the country, faced a weeks-long ban, when Google and Apple pulled it from their local stores to comply with a court order prohibiting new downloads. The court had acted on allegations that TikTok was “degrading culture and encouraging pornography”.

The brief ban caused “financial losses” of up to $500,000 a day for TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, according to a court filing seen by Reuters.

ByteDance is one of the world’s biggest start-ups, with a $75bn valuation, and is one of the few China-grown tech companies to have created a huge hit outside its home market.

Policy experts do not support a ban, but have called for better laws and research around the impact of social platforms.

“Everyone understands that exploitative and hateful content is a major problem on these platforms, with very real world consequences. But something as drastic as banning an entire platform is just a reactive measure,” said Smitha Krishna Prasad, a technology law and policy researcher at National Law University, Delhi. “More work needs to be done from a policy perspective to understand both the positive and negative impacts of apps like TikTok for a more holistic solution.”

The issue of data security is also legitimate, she said, adding: “One of the solutions would be . . . enacting a good, privacy-enhancing data protection law that will protect Indian citizens.”

The company has fought back against its critics. “These claims are simply untrue. The privacy and security of our users is a top priority for TikTok, and we abide by local laws and regulations in the markets where we operate,” a spokesperson said. “Our Indian users’ data are stored in the US and Singapore at industry-leading third-party data centres.”