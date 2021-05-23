This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP: Global Change — Global climate — Responding to global climate change

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Europe’s Climate Leaders 2021: interactive listing

What does the Europe’s Climate Leaders list, produced for the FT by Statista, rank?

Which company has the greatest emission intensity (greenhouse gases in tonnes per €1m revenue) and what do they do?

Which company shows the greatest total reduction of core GHG emissions from 2014 to 2019 and what do they do?

Outline what ‘Scope 3 emissions’ are and why their absence from the data set is such a loss.

Suggest two ‘climate change mitigation’ benefits created by such a list.

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com