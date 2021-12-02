It is the first hand of a Duplicate Pairs final, and the opposition apply maximum pressure. Would you make the same decisions as South?

Bidding

Dealer: West

N/S Game

North East South West — — — 1D Dbl 5D NB NB Dbl NB ?

Should South bid 5S or 6C, or should he pass and try for a penalty? To bid at the 5-level in competition usually requires ten trumps or a double fit. Here, South will assume an 8-card spade fit and a 9-card club fit. At Teams, to pass looks clear-cut: surely you will gain between +300 and +800. But, at Pairs, +300 or +500 scores very badly if 5S is making. At the table, South opted to bid 5S. West led A♦.

East-West play a Weak NT, so since East should hold 5-card support and good shape, West must have 15pts or more. The bidding also suggested that East held at least one shortage, most likely in clubs. West continued with Q♦ and South trumped in dummy. He cashed A♥ and ruffed 5♥ in hand, before leading J♠, running it when West followed low.

A second finesse and then A♠ drew West’s K♠, leaving no trumps anywhere. Pinning everything on his read of the auction, declarer led 5♣ to K♣ in hand and then, with some trepidation, spurned the drop and finessed West for Q♣.

When that succeeded, 11 tricks were there. A less exhausting way to +800 would have been to defend 5D doubled, but +650 proved a good start to the event.





