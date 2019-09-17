Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Facebook's recent talks with the world's central bankers on its plans for a digital currency, whether the UK's challenger banks can maintain their astonishing rate of expansion, and a potential scandal at JPMorgan as three of its metals traders are charged with market manipulation. With special guest Tom Merry, managing director at Accenture Strategy.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Mehreen Khan, Brussels correspondent, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, and Henry Sanderson, commodities correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

