An audio version of the best of the Financial Times's Big Reads — in-depth reporting from FT correspondents around the world. Listen to longform stories that explore and explain key themes in world news, science and business. Produced by Anna Dedhar.
Three years ago Volkswagen was caught cheating with emission tests, but they were not the only carmaker manipulating the data. Brussels is introducing a more robust regime but the manufacturers are already finding ways of undermining it, says Patrick McGee