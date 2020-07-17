US considers putting TikTok on blacklist effectively preventing Americans from using the app

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US is considering putting TikTok on a blacklist that would effectively prevent Americans from using the popular video app, Netflix warns investors that its pandemic related growth spurt is waning, and the FBI and New York state launch investigations into Wednesday’s unprecedented hack of Twitter. Plus, the FT’s Dan Dombey explains how Spain is still struggling with its coronavirus recovery, and why so much of the country’s future hinges on the proposed EU recovery fund.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.