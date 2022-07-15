I’m going to Jersey, where my boyfriend grew up, and where we tend to go every summer. The island is amazing and has so many different beaches, from the small and secluded to the big and surfy. When the sun is out, the water is crystal-clear, but I have learnt to expect anything from blazing sun to summer storms. Be prepared!

The village of Gorey on the east coast of Jersey © Olimpio Fantuz/4Corners

Conner Ives long sleeve t-shirt

Conner Ives The Reconstituted Long-Sleeve T-shirt, £295

A long-sleeved top is essential for evening BBQs in St Ouen’s Bay. This Conner Ives top is patchworked from repurposed vintage and deadstock pieces, its soft cotton makes it great for layering, and the long sleeves protect from the evening chill. Each top is unique, and my go-tos are those that combine tie-dye with sports logos and Americana motifs. Conner Ives The Reconstituted Long-Sleeve T-shirt, £295, connerives.com

Kérastase Bain Après-Soleil shampoo

Kérastase Bain Après-Soleil shampoo, £20.35

I flit between pool, sea and beach, so my hair is exposed to sun, salt and chlorine all day. I need a shampoo that can gently remove residues and leave my hair smelling great and looking shiny for a post-beach dinner. Kérastase’s after-sun shampoo ticks all the boxes. Kérastase Bain Après-Soleil shampoo, £20.35, kerastase.co.uk

Ugg Tasman Puft slipper

Ugg Tasman Puft slipper, £90

This lightweight slip-on clog from Ugg is perfect for rocky walks, and especially the downhill trek to my favourite secluded beach – Beauport. The recycled-polyester down filling is warm yet breathable and I love its quirky, puffy aesthetic – it feels as comfortable as it looks. Uggs were originally worn by surfers to keep their feet warm so it feels apt to be using them on the beach. Ugg Tasman Puft slipper, £90, ugg.com

Cettire Herno High-Shine drawstring jacket

Cettire Herno High-Shine drawstring jacket, £443.02

I love taking a Seafaris boat to the Minquiers, an amazing set of sandy islands that only reveal themselves fully at low tide, and my shiny, bright green Herno jacket keeps me dry on the journey. I wear it a couple of sizes up for an oversized silhouette, and I particularly like the chunky black drawstring toggles. Cettire Herno High-Shine drawstring jacket, £443.02, cettire.com

Nanushka Caran bucket hat

Nanushka Caran bucket hat, £125

I often cover my face with this cotton bucket hat when I’m napping on the beach. Lilac is a dreamy colour and the ’90s throwback look is cool. I can also just stuff it in my bag and it always emerges uncrushed and ready to be worn. Nanushka Caran bucket hat, £125, nanushka.com

JW Anderson Knitted Shopper tote bag

JW Anderson Knitted Shopper tote bag, £280

For carrying all of the above, I use a hand-crocheted multi-coloured bag from JW Anderson. The mix of blue, yellow, orange, pink and green is super vibrant, and the slouchy handles are comfortable whether the bag is slung over my shoulder or held in my hand. It’s great for beach trips, but it really comes into its own on impromptu shopping trips to Jersey’s wealth of second-hand warehouse stores (Hospice and Durrell are my top tips.) JW Anderson Knitted Shopper tote bag, £280, brownsfashion.com