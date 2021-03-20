Being short on storage doesn’t mean you have to make sacrifices with your sports gear. These compact, collapsible options can be stashed away, or transported easily in a backpack or car boot.

Austin Cycles limited-edition ATTO Monaco foldable bike

Austin Cycles limited-edition ATTO Monaco folding bicycle, £6,000

This top-end carbon fibre foldable bike weighs just 7.48kg and is fitted with the best components – hydraulic disc brakes, oil-free carbon belt drive, carbon seatpost, and larger 20in carbon wheels to name a few. The bikes are designed and built in Wimbledon and make for the perfect city commuter or take-anywhere companion. £6,000, austincycles.cc

Closca helmet

Closca collapsing helmet, €199.90

A Red Dot Design Award winner, this helmet collapses down to nearly half its size so it can easily fit into a backpack. With internal padding for comfort and an adjustable strap for a secure fit, it fully complies with safety standards, is fitted with a chip that allows you to record your medical history and emergency contacts, and is lightweight at 250 grams with good ventilation. €199.90, closca.com

Gumotex Thaya inflatable kayak

Gumotex Thaya inflatable kayak, £1,129

Gumotex has been hand-making kayaks from its Czech Republic factory for more than 60 years, and this is one of its most family-friendly models. At just over 4m long, and with a carrying capacity of 230kg, it has seating positions for two adults and a child or dog, with spare room for your gear. It’s made from a lighter version of the material used in rigid inflatable boats, it’s durable so you don’t need to worry about running aground – and it’s stiff if you wish to cover serious distances. £1,129, inflatable-kayaks.co.uk

Micro Rocket scooter

Micro Rocket scooter, £149.95

Fitted with much wider wheels than standard with an enhanced tread pattern, this tuned-up scooter is equally happy on smooth surfaces as it is down rougher tracks. It’s also particularly lightweight at just 3.9kg, and with adjustable handlebars, a rear footbrake, grippy deck and easy folding mechanism, is a companion to have ready in the boot of your car. £149.95, micro-scooters.co.uk

Red Paddle Co Ride MSL inflatable paddleboard

Red Paddle Co Ride MSL 10ft 6in stand-up paddleboard, £899

This inflatable 10ft 6in stand-up paddleboard fits neatly into an all-terrain backpack – along with the pump, collapsible paddle and leash that are all included – opening up a world of water-borne adventures. Newly updated for 2021, this model is likened to a Swiss Army knife and is a great all-rounder for families: there’s a stable, grippy deck pad, dual integrated fins, cargo bungees to stash extra gear, and it’s backed up by a five-year warranty. £899, redpaddleco.com

Thule Glide 2 jogger

Thule Glide 2 jogger, £574.99

With oversized wheels, good suspension and a handbrake, this versatile jogger is great on the road, on the trails and even the beach. It has a nifty folding mechanism and it packs away relatively flat within seconds. It comes equipped with a five-point harness, cargo basket, and is suitable for children from six months up to a more than generous weight of 22kg plus 12kg of cargo – that’s equivalent to a nine- to 10-year-old. £574.99, thule.com

Snow Peak Take! chair

Snow Peak bamboo Take! chair, £181

A far cry from many modern iterations of the foldable chair, this one reintroduces some elegance with traditional materials (bamboo and washable canvas), while putting aluminium to good use to give it sound structural performance. It’s not ultra-lightweight at 3kg, but the body-hugging chair collapses in seconds to a compact size. £181, snowpeak.co.uk

ORU Kayak Inlet foldable kayak

ORU Kayak Inlet foldable kayak, $768

ORU Kayak’s fleet of five foldable kayaks range from tandems to expedition-level models. Its newest Inlet kayak takes transportability to the next level: it weighs just 9kg and, although 10ft long when assembled, folds neatly into a purpose-made bag in just a few minutes. Better still, it’s incredibly puncture- and abrasion-resistant: made from durable double-walled polypropylene, it’s able to withstand 20,000 unfoldings and stowings. $768, orukayak.com

Helinox Table One Hardtop table

Helinox large Table One Hardtop table, £129.95

Helinox specialises in lightweight, foldable outdoor gear. This versatile table, with a 60cm x 40cm surface, collapses down into a tiny package thanks to ingenious design and exceptionally strong alloy poles. It has a capacity of 50kg and offers a stable platform for a lunch or fishing gear, yet weighs less than a kilo. £129.95, helinox.eu

Quickplay Kickster Academy portable football goal

Quickplay Kickster Academy 12ft x 6ft portable junior football goal, £94

Ideal for use in a garden or park, these goalposts take just a minute to set up. The goal is secured in place with four simple ground stakes so even the fastest ball strike won’t shift the net, and once you’re done it collapses into a small bag. £94, quickplaysport.com

LEKI Black Series MVC trekking poles

LEKI Black Series MVC trekking poles, £179.99

Made from 100 per cent carbon fibre and weighing just under 210g per pole, these top-flight adjustable trekking poles are very lightweight, stiff and built to handle anything you throw at them. The three-section poles fold down in seconds to just 40cm, so are easily stored, and have an extra-long foam grip for versatility of use. £179.99, ultralightoutdoorgear.co.uk

Jaques four-player badminton set

Jaques London Luxury four-player badminton set, £71.99

This family set includes everything you need to play: four badminton racquets, regulation-height posts, net, guy lines and shuttlecocks. The collapsible posts are made from durable steel – affix the heavy-duty 20ft-wide net and guy lines in place and you’re ready to go. £71.99, jaqueslondon.co.uk

Snow Peak Takibi fire & grill

Snow Peak Takibi fire and grill, £343

Another offering from the high-end Japanese outdoor apparel and gear brand, this is one of the best collapsible fire pits out there. Packing down into a small canvas storage bag that you can throw over your shoulder, it’s made from chrome-coated steel that means it’s very long lasting. The air holes ensure a good draw for optimum burning, and a base plate collects any embers preventing damage to the ground. With the grill attachment placed on the top, you’re all set for a perfect alfresco BBQ. £343, snowpeak.co.uk