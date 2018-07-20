Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

© Anas Baba/AFP/Getty

Grief in Gaza Young men mourn at al-Shifa hospital morgue after two teenagers were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza City

© Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Fall from race Britain’s Chris Froome crashes during the 156.5-km stage 9 of the Tour de France from Arras to Roubaix

© Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

Star attraction A soldier stands behind the Martyrs’ Mausoleum in Yangon before a ceremony marking Myanmar’s 71st Martyrs’ Day

© Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Past and present South African president Cyril Ramaphosa talks to former US president Barack Obama at the 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture in Johannesburg. This year’s event marked the centenary of the anti-apartheid leader’s birth

© Km Asad/Zuma Wire/dpa

Religious offerings Hindu devotees release oil lamps into the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh, to mark Bipottarini Puja, a religious ritual

© Juan Medina/Reuters

In safe hands A crew member comforts an African migrant after she was picked up from the Mediterranean by a rescue boat run by Spanish group Proactiva Open Arms

© Hassan Ammar/AP

Game goes on Syrians watch the World Cup final between France and Croatia in the wreckage of their war-torn home in Ain Terma, a suburb of Damascus

© Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Soaking up the atmosphere Croatia president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic consoles the national football team’s coach Zlatko Dalic as Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin shelter from the rain and French president Emmanuel Macron celebrates his country’s World Cup victory in Moscow

© Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty

Khan on the move A rickshaw driver with an election campaign poster of Pakistan cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. Pakistan goes to the polls on July 25

© John Thys/AFP/Getty

Hairy moment Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, ruffles the hair of Günther Oettinger, the German EU commissioner, before a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels

© Leon Neal/Getty

Water hazard Police officers attempt to don waterproof ponchos as Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland during the US president’s first official visit to the UK. See more photos from Trump’s visit

© Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

Long wait A fighter loyal to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad on board a bus during the evacuation of residents and fighters from al-Foua and Kefraya, two pro-regime villages in Idlib province that have been under rebel siege since 2015

© Pablo Martinex Monsivais/AP

Shaking things up Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shake hands at the start of their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland. Mr Trump’s remarks about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 US election caused political outrage at home