Fake Sheikh Mazher Mahmood sentenced to 15 months in jail

The journalist Mazher Mahmood has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after being convicted of tampering with evidence in the collapsed trial of the singer Tulisa Contostavlos.

Mahmood — better known as the Fake Sheikh — was found guilty earlier this month of conspiring with his former driver Alan Smith to change a statement he gave to the police that would have undermined a newspaper sting on Ms Contostavlos.

The 53 -year old reporter made his name with a series of sensational investigations into public figures including the Duchess of York, the Countess of Wessex, and three Pakistani Test cricketers while at the now closed News of the World.

He is the most high-profile journalist to be jailed in the UK since the former editor of the News of the World and David Cameron’s Director of Communications Andy Coulson was imprisoned for 18 months for phone hacking.

The case has already prompted fresh calls for the Government to press ahead with “Leveson 2” — a second public inquiry into the conduct of the British media, focused on the relationship between journalists and the police.

Passing sentence at the Old Bailey, Judge Gerald Gordon told Mahmood he would serve half his term in jail, after which he would be released on licence.

His co-defendant, Smith, 67, was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but the sentence was suspended for two years on the grounds of ill health. They were ordered to pay £30,000 each in costs.

As he learnt his fate Mahmood, who claims his investigations have led to the convictions of almost 100 people, showed no emotion. From a packed public gallery, which included many of the reporter’s past victims, the former boxer Herbie Hide shouted “It’s your time now Maz” as he was led away by a security guard.

Judge Gordon said he had taken into account Mahmood’s “good character” and the fact he had done “some good work” during his 20-year career.

But he said he had changed Smith’s statement to the police to “enhance and preserve” his journalistic reputation.

An artist's sketch of Alan Smith and Mazher Mahmood in court © PA

“You wanted another scalp,” Judge Gordon told the court. “And Tulisa Contostavlos’s conviction would have achieved that. You were prepared for the court to be deceived. It was your conduct and the alteration of the statement which led to that case being stayed.”

After the hearing, the actor John Alford, who was imprisoned for nine months for supplying illegal drugs in a Mahmood sting, called for ministers to keep their promise on Leveson 2.

Flanked by three other victims of Mahmood investigations, including Mr Hide, the glamour model Emma Morgan and the magician Alex Smith, Mr Alford said: “We now know that Mazher Mahmood is a manipulator of evidence.

“It goes to show that no one is above the law and no one can create crimes or destroy evidence.”

Earlier the court heard that the editor of the Sun on Sunday, Victoria Newton, had written a character reference on behalf of Mahmood, defending his record of investigative journalism.

But Mahmood’s barrister John Kelsey Fry told the court the reporter’s career was now “over”, adding: “He has brought catastrophe on himself — a lifetime’s work forever tarnished.”

Following his sentencing, News UK, owner of the Sun on Sunday, for whom Mahmood was working at the time of the investigation into Ms Contostavlos, announced he had been sacked.

The newspaper group, owned by Rupert Murdoch, added that it was a matter of “great regret” that his time with the company “should end in this manner”.

Following Mahmood’s conviction, it emerged that a string of convictions involving his stings could be subject to fresh appeals. The Crown Prosecution Service says it has identified 42 cases involving 72 defendants that involved Mahmood stings.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission is also considering six applications relating to Mahmood that could lead to past convictions being referred to the Court of Appeal.

Separately, many of Mahmood’s victims are now considering bringing civil actions against him and News UK, something the company says it will “vigorously defend”.