Saudi Arabia exceeds oil production target

Saudi Arabia told Opec it pumped slightly above its oil production target last month for the first time since output curbs were introduced in January.

The cartel’s monthly report on Wednesday showed that the desert kingdom, which has led efforts to end the three-year-old oil glut, raised output to 10.07m barrels a day ahead of its peak domestic demand period, when more oil is directed towards power plants to meet soaring air conditioning demand in the summer months.

The move by Saudi Arabia is not expected to signal it has abandoned attempts to tighten the market, but may attract scrutiny from others in the 14-member cartel it has pushed hard to adhere to the cuts.

The 10.07m b/d that Saudi Arabia said it had pumped in June was a 190,000 b/d increase on the previous month and about 12,000 b/d above a target it pumped well below in the first five months of the year.

Total Opec production jumped 393,500 b/d from last month, according to secondary sources that the cartel uses to assess members’ production, led by Libya and Nigeria — who have been exempt from the cuts because of violence in their countries — and the inclusion of Equatorial Guinea, who joined the group in May. Iraq, Angola and Saudi Arabia all saw production rise.

Rising Opec production has been in focus at a time when oil prices have largely failed to respond to a 1.8m b/d supply deal between Opec and other big producers like Russia.

Inventories in developed countries have remained stubbornly high, largely because of rising US shale production, which has overshadowed much of Opec’s efforts. Nigeria and Libya’s output has also surprised traders with its resilience in recent months.

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rallied 2 per cent early on Wednesday to hit $48.79 a barrel, but later gave up most of those gains, despite US data showing a sharp drop in US crude inventories last week.

The US Energy Information Administration said US crude stocks fell 7.6m barrels, the biggest drop since September, but traders said some had been betting on an even bigger fall, with refineries running hard to meet peak summer driving demand.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up slightly at $45 a barrel, but both benchmark contracts are downs more than 15 per cent o far in 2017.

Investors are watching to see if Opec may take further action to curb crude supplies, though so far cartel members have indicated they prefer to give the existing cuts time to make an impact.

Opec’s own monthly report, however, indicates the group still faces an uphill struggle to balance output under the terms of its supply deal.

The group’s analysts forecast demand for Opec crude will decline by 100,000 b/d next year because of strong output increases in non-Opec countries that are not party to the supply deal, led primarily by the recovery in the US shale industry.

“Current oil prices below $50 a barrel are likely to limit drilling activities and spending,” Opec said of US shale in the report. “[But] despite these developments, the pace of growth is expected to remain steady. Although tight crude production is sensitive to price, US shale and tight oil producers have become more capable of producing in marginal break-even prices.”