Stretched valuations warning is key for US earnings

US earnings season begins in earnest on Thursday as three big banks disclose their quarterly figures, in what could be a critical juncture for US stocks that are trading at valuations many investors consider to be stretched.

Analysts expect profits for companies listed on the benchmark S&P 500 index to have jumped 8.8 per cent from a year earlier in the first quarter, according to data from FactSet. That would mark the swiftest earnings growth since 2013.

The forecast pick-up in growth is important since US equities have rallied sharply since November, making them substantially more expensive when compared with profits.

‘Stretched’ valuations

The S&P 500 was priced on Tuesday at 17.52 times estimated earnings over the next 12 months, up from 16.53 times a year ago, and near the highest level since 2004.

Other measures, such as the closely tracked cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio developed by Yale economist Robert Shiller, have also begun to flash what some asset managers see as yellow warning lights.

“US equities are very stretched relative to history across most valuation measures,” Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, said last week.

The energy sector: Wall Street’s comeback kid

A trio of sectors is forecast to drive the vast bulk of the S&P 500′s earnings growth: energy, technology and financials.

Energy posted a loss in the first three months of 2016 and is expected to have swung to a profit in the first quarter of this year. That comes as the price of oil has bounced back considerably, to the $50-a-barrel range, thanks to an agreement by members of Opec and other big exporters to curb production and a brighter global economic outlook.

Meanwhile, the financials sector is projected to record 14.3 per cent earnings growth.

The strong performance is expected to come on the back of a rebound in trading activity from a weak first quarter in 2016, and a rise in M&A transactions, according to Jonathan Golub, chief equity strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

In addition, lenders likely benefited from a higher spread between the rates they charge on loans and their own funding costs, thanks to Fed rate increases, he said.

No ‘Trump bump’ yet for industrials

Industrials are expected to get a boost from Donald Trump’s pro-business plans — such as a large infrastructure spending programme and tax cuts — that may lift economic growth and demand for equipment.

The sector has climbed 11 per cent since the election, modestly exceeding the 9.4 per cent rise for the S&P 500. But investors will probably have to wait before their hopes translate to companies’ bottom lines.

Industrials are forecast to have recorded a 7.3 per cent fall in earnings, by far the worst performance among the 11 main S&P 500 sectors. Mr Golub reckons airlines in particular will be a drag on the sector due to higher oil prices.

For other parts of the industry, trends remain “uninspiring” as capital spending projects are “pushed out”, Mr Golub says.