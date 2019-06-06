Do you think there are too many candidates for the Tory leadership? Well, you’re wrong. There are, if anything, too few. We should welcome a range of political heavyweights with interesting ideas. Sadly you won’t find any among current Conservative MPs. So before nominations close on Monday, I would like to put forward the following names.

Winston Churchill

Courage, resilience, leadership — what do you mean he’s dead? They would say that, wouldn’t they — it’s a negotiation. They’ll do a deal in the end. They’ll agree a time limit on his death. How do we know it’s impossible until we’ve at least asked for it?

Nelson Mandela

The perfect symbol of modern Britain, Mr Mandela would — he’s dead too? This is becoming ridiculous. He was one of our youngest members.

Mary Berry

The star of The Great British Bake Off. The big tent candidate. Definitely alive. We need to unite the Conservative party, and a lot of people say that they’d never seen us more united than at the baked goods stall at our party conference. Of course, that event went downhill when it turned out a third of attendees were allergic to gluten, a third were on a diet, and a third were lobbyists for the sugar and wheat industries. But Ms Berry can bake a cake that satisfies all three groups. We just need to believe in it.

John Bercow

Alternatively, let’s be realistic. We have to get a deal through parliament, and the Speaker of the House of Commons is the man to do it. Yes, some colleagues say that he no longer upholds Conservative values. But which values are those? Deficit-reduction or the end to austerity? Careful stewardship of the nation, or a gung-ho break with our largest trading partner? Screwing business or making love to it? Whatever our values are, it is mathematically impossible for Mr Bercow to be against all of them.

Jürgen Klopp

The Conservative party loves a winner, and who better than the Liverpool manager, fresh from his Champions League triumph. He’s German? No problem. He charges several million pounds a year? No problem. He’s in favour of a second referendum? This is an affront to democracy and it’s about time he was deselected by the Liverpool Conservative Association. What do you mean there’s no Liverpool Conservative Association?

Jeremy Corbyn

There’s a simple way to stop Jeremy Corbyn from winning an election: make him leader of the Tory party.

Neil Woodford

The British stockpicker may soon be in the market for new opportunities. But look at it this way — despite his best efforts, he couldn’t stop people from leaving. That’s the type of leadership that most of our backbenchers would welcome.

Elon Musk

If anyone knows ambitious projects that can’t be delivered on schedule, it is the Tesla founder. He’s also keen on going to outer space, which I confess, on recent days in Westminster, has seemed a very attractive idea.

Madonna

Perhaps it is time to give youth a chance. What, she recently turned 60? Exactly. The new generation.

Jay-Z

The rapper is reportedly a billionaire. And it’d be nice to have a leader who swears less than Matt Hancock.

Robert Mueller

He’s a rightwing person who has kept his dignity around Donald Trump, which is more than you can say for most of the current cabinet.

Steve Hilton

Hold on, hear me out. Once you’ve eliminated all the possible candidates, what remains must be David Cameron’s former guru. You still wouldn’t vote for him?

Leo Varadkar

Fine, we’ll take someone who understands the details of Brexit. But only if we absolutely have to.

