The Trump administration is in talks with Congress to secure an additional $250bn to fund loans for small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and a special committee of WeWork board members issued a legal challenge on Tuesday over SoftBank’s withdrawal from a $3bn deal. Plus, the FT’s capital market’s correspondent Rob Smith explains how Carnival Corporation managed to persuade investors to put their money into the ailing cruise company.

