© Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Lift-off The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying astronauts Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the US, Alexander Gerst of Germany and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan

© Muhammad Hamed/Reuters

Political protest Police officers clash with protesters near Jordan’s Prime Minister’s office in the capital Amman. The government withdrew a divisive tax bill after the demonstrations, which led to the resignation of the prime minister

© Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Eye on the ball Sloane Stephens of the US in action during her quarter-final match against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina at the French Open

© Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty

Army fatigue Soldiers take a break during the search for victims in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, following the eruption of Fuego volcano

© Peter Byrne/PA

Revved up The Duke of Cambridge tries out a motorbike at the Isle of Man TT race event during his visit to the island

© Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

World Environment Day A man exercises on a garbage-strewn beach in Mumbai, India

Kiss me quick Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte leans in to kiss a Filipino worker during a town hall-style meeting with overseas Filipino workers in Seoul, South Korea

© Danish Ismail/Reuters

Devoted Muslim women react upon seeing a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, displayed to devotees on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar

© Terray Sylvester/Reuters

Vantage point People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii

© Leon Neal/Getty

Grayson favour English artist Grayson Perry poses at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. He has organised this year’s Summer Exhibition, which allows established and emerging artists to display their work. It runs from June 12 to August 19