Mass protests in Sudan and Algeria have forced two of Africa’s long-established leaders to step down and in both cases economic hardships played a key role. Katie Martin discusses whether the upheavals will lead to real change in the region with David Pilling, Africa editor, and Andrew England, Middle East editor.


Contributors: John Murray-Brown, production editor, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, David Pilling, Africa editor, and Andrew England, Middle East editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

