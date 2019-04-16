Mass protests in Sudan and Algeria have forced two of Africa’s long-established leaders to step down and in both cases economic hardships played a key role. Katie Martin discusses whether the upheavals will lead to real change in the region with David Pilling, Africa editor, and Andrew England, Middle East editor.
Contributors: John Murray-Brown, production editor, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, David Pilling, Africa editor, and Andrew England, Middle East editor. Producer: Fiona Symon
Get alerts on News podcast when a new story is published