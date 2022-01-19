This fascinating hand recently stumped some good players. Can you spot the counter-intuitive winning play?

Bidding

Dealer: South

E/W Game

North East South West — — 1S 2C 3S NB 4S

West led A♣. With West likely to hold both K♠ and K♦, the contract seemed safe. East dropped Q♣, and West switched to 10♥. Declarer decided that East’s Q♣ showed J♣, and 10♥ was surely a singleton. West’s plan was clear: win K♠, lead a low club to East’s J♣ and receive the setting heart ruff. This deduced, declarer found a fine counter.

He won 10♥ in hand and led J♦, running it when West played low. He played 5♦ and finessed with 10♦. He cashed A♦ and threw one club away from hand. He now planned to play Q♦ and, when East discarded, he would throw his last club away. As a result, West could not put East on lead with J♣ and receive his heart ruff. However, East ruffed Q♦ and now declarer was stymied. He over-ruffed and laid down A♠ but, when East showed out, the hand was over. The line is correct, but declarer had missed the small extra chance.

At trick 3, South should lay down A♠. He is not planning on finessing, so this is no loss. If the spades are 2-2, this would leave West only with his master trump, so an adverse heart ruff wouldn’t matter and, on their actual layout, it takes the trump from East’s hand, allowing declarer to discard his second club loser, cutting communications between the defenders.



