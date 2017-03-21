Star witness in Walters insider trading trial used ‘bat phone’

Tom Davis, the former chairman of Dean Foods, told a jury he was a “virtual conduit” of corporate secrets for William “Billy” Walters by providing him “extensive information” about the dairy company in violation of the law.

Mr Davis is the prosecution’s star witness in case against Mr Walters, the Las Vegas sports gambler who is accused of parlaying tips about earnings and corporate spin-off plans into over $30m in profits.

Mr Walters has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have told the jury Mr Davis has lied to cut a leniency deal with the government.

Mr Davis testified that he knew Mr Walters, a friend since the mid-1990s, would trade on the confidential business information he shared.

He said he hoped it might “accrue to my benefit” in the form of a gambling tip or business venture.

Mr Davis testified that after he borrowed nearly $1m from Mr Walters, his friend became “more demanding of information.”

Mr Walters gave him a “burner” phone to use to call with confidential information, he said.

“We called it the bat phone,” Mr Davis testified. He said if Mr Walters wanted to talk he would call his regular cell phone and say, “lets get a cup of coffee.” That was the code to return Mr Walters’s call on the burner phone, Mr Davis testified.

Mr Davis testified that he specifically gave Mr Walters information about the 2012 spin-off of Dean Food’s organic and plant-based milk division, WhiteWave Food.

I used very poor judgment. I was scared to death that I made a horrible mistake and I was just trying to cover it up

He said he initially lied to two agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they arrived one evening at his Dallas home. After the meeting he threw the bat phone into a creek, he told the jury. “I didn’t want it to be recovered at all,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Davis said he also lied in a deposition with the Securities and Exchange Commission about the trading and his misappropriation of funds belonging to a battered women’s charity.

“I used very poor judgment. I was scared to death that I made a horrible mistake and I was just trying to cover it up’” Mr Davis testified.

By early 2016, following a health scare, Mr Davis agreed to co-operate with prosecutors. The trial continues.