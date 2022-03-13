This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

AQA Component 1, section 3.1.1.3; The Prime Minister and Cabinet

Edexcel Component 2, Section 3.3.2: The Prime Minister and the Cabinet

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Ukraine has saved Boris Johnson for now, but dangers remain

Background: what you need to know

This is a very clear assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of Boris Johnson’s current position. The main argument is that the outbreak of war in Ukraine has diverted attention away from the ‘partygate’ affair and (temporarily?) reduced the pressure on the PM to resign.

The article highlights ways in which the crisis has played to his advantage and notes other factors in his favour, such as missteps by potential rivals from within the Cabinet. On the other hand, Johnson is not completely secure. Much depends on his handling of a worsening economic situation. It is also important to note that this is a fast-moving situation, and his position may change again radically within weeks.

Click to read the article below and then, depending on the examination board you are following, answer one of the questions:

Ukraine has saved Boris Johnson for now, but dangers remain

Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1

Explain and analyse three sources of power for the UK Prime Minister. [9 marks]

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 2

Evaluate the view that the most important factor influencing the power of the UK Prime Minister is the impact of external events. In your answer you should draw on relevant knowledge and understanding of the study of Component 1: UK politics and core political ideas. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. [30 marks] TIP: A relevant Component 1 topic is the role of opinion polls. Johnson’s ratings have improved since the invasion began but he is a long way from establishing a clear lead.

Graham Goodlad, St John’s College