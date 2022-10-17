Xi Jinping opens China’s Communist party congress
China’s leader Xi Jinping is set to begin his third-consecutive five-year term, and the UK’s Jeremy Hunt starts his first full week as the country’s latest chancellor of the Exchequer. Plus, the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes are boosting US banks’ bottom lines.
Mentioned in this podcast:
US banks gain from Fed rate hikes while keeping deposit interest low
Xi Jinping heralds ‘critical time’ in history as he prepares for third term in power
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.