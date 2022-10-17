China’s leader Xi Jinping is set to begin his third-consecutive five-year term, and the UK’s Jeremy Hunt starts his first full week as the country’s latest chancellor of the Exchequer. Plus, the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes are boosting US banks’ bottom lines.

US banks gain from Fed rate hikes while keeping deposit interest low

Xi Jinping heralds ‘critical time’ in history as he prepares for third term in power

Can anything save Liz Truss?

