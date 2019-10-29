Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Alphabet revenues were hit by rising costs in the third quarter despite a strong performance by Google’s ad business, and UK prime minister Boris Johnson will push ahead with another attempt to set a December general election.





Plus, the FT reports that TikTok parent company ByteDance is planning to go public in Hong Kong next year, Beyond Meat posts its first quarterly profit since going public and the US House of Representatives will vote to formalise its impeachment inquiry. Then, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic made its trading debut on Monday, becoming the first space tourism company to launch on to public markets.

