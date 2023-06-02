Rishi Sunak’s government is heading to court to challenge the Covid inquiry’s right to demand ministers’ unredacted messages, following a row over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages. The FT’s Whitehall editor Lucy Fisher is joined by columnist Miranda Green and UK chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley to discuss the saga. Plus, the FT’s global health editor Sarah Neville tells Lucy why more staff alone won’t solve the NHS’s problems. And the panel members reveal their musical tastes - with cultural recommendations for your own downtime.

Presented by Lucy Fisher. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Audrey Tinline. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Audio mix and original music by Breen Turner. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.