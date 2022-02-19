Economics class: UK inflation climbs to 30-year high of 5.5%
Specification:
Real Income, Inflation Measurement, Inflation causes, Monetary Policy, Economic Objectives
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
UK inflation climbs to 30-year high of 5.5%
What is meant by real income?
Explain two causes of inflation in the UK economy
Explain the difference between CPI and RPI measures of inflation
Evaluate the effect of tighter monetary policy on two other economic objectives
John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls
