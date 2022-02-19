This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Real Income, Inflation Measurement, Inflation causes, Monetary Policy, Economic Objectives

UK inflation climbs to 30-year high of 5.5%

What is meant by real income?

Explain two causes of inflation in the UK economy

Explain the difference between CPI and RPI measures of inflation

Evaluate the effect of tighter monetary policy on two other economic objectives

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls

