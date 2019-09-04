There are two films, or two agendas, at work in the documentary Rapid Response. One is bread, the other circuses. One is how honourable men earn a living — or one particular honourable man, American doctor Stephen Olvey — by tending the wounded or dying after motor race crashes. The other is the crashes themselves: a three-ring circus, morbidly spectacular, of somersaulting cars, exploding engines and, in one shot, a little too oglingly dwelt on, pieces of human meat soaring skyward.

That crash robbed driver Alex Zanardi of his legs, though incredibly he returned to racing. Directed by Roger Hinze and Michael William Miles, the film is a high-octane hodgepodge of archive footage servicing the specially made interviews with Olvey, his orthopaedic colleague Terry Trammell and other medics or racers. Those include a handsome white-haired Mario Andretti eerily resembling Richard Gere. The film’s content is interesting; its conclusion — that we’re all safer thanks to these doctors and their advances in field treatment — is warily optimistic.

★★★☆☆