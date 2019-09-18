New Zealand’s economy grew at its slowest rate in five-and-a-half years in the second quarter of 2019, as the country faces sluggish growth conditions amid trade tensions and a global economic slowdown.

Data published by New Zealand’s statistics office on Thursday showed that the economy grew by 2.1 per cent year on year on a seasonally-adjusted basis in the three months to June, which is the weakest rate of quarterly growth since the final quarter of 2013.

Second quarter expansion was below the 2.5 per cent recorded in the first quarter, but beat the 2 per cent forecast from analysts polled by Reuters. On a quarterly basis, the New Zealand economy grew by 0.5 per cent.

Stats NZ said that during the quarter New Zealand’s services industry - which includes property - expanded by 0.7 per cent. However, manufacturing and exports both fell.

New Zealand’s small and trade-dependent economy faces pressure domestically from falling house prices and downbeat business sentiment, as well as externally due to a slowdown in China, its biggest export partner, and the US-China trade war.

Those factors prompted New Zealand’s central bank to aggressively cut its benchmark policy rate to a fresh all-time low in August, in a move that surprised economists.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed versus the US dollar immediately following Thursday’s GDP print.