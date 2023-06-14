Welcome to the third bonus episode in our mini-series on food and drink. This week, we have a conversation with star chef Dan Barber, live from the recent US FT Weekend Festival. Dan is the chef and co-owner of Blue Hill in Manhattan, as well as Blue Hill at Stone Barns, a two-star Michelin restaurant in upstate New York. He has been a thought leader for almost two decades, and what he wants to talk about most right now are seeds. He says 65% of the world's seed supply is produced by four companies. "We have to start with seed,” he tells the FT’s arts editor Jan Dalley. “If you get the wrong seed, you get everything wrong."

Want to stay in touch? We love hearing from you. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links:

– Dan Barber’s organic seed company is called Row 7 Seed Company

– His book is The Third Plate: Field Notes on the Future of Food

Special offers for Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial are here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast.

This episode was produced by Zach St Louis. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com