Businesses face new bureaucracy and checks at ports in first full week back after post-Brexit trade deal signed
Businesses face a wave of new bureaucracy and checks at ports now that the UK is officially outside of the EU’s single market and customs union, European countries debate more restrictions aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, and law firms ditch their UK trophy offices. Plus, the FT’s deputy markets news editor, Ian Smith, tells us about Bitcoin’s latest milestone.
European countries set to extend lockdowns as Covid cases surge
Bitcoin tops $34,000 as record-breaking rally resumes
Law firms ditch trophy office moves as pandemic reshapes City
Payne’s Politics: Brexit has arrived
