Businesses face new bureaucracy and checks at ports in first full week back after post-Brexit trade deal signed

Businesses face a wave of new bureaucracy and checks at ports now that the UK is officially outside of the EU’s single market and customs union, European countries debate more restrictions aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, and law firms ditch their UK trophy offices. Plus, the FT’s deputy markets news editor, Ian Smith, tells us about Bitcoin’s latest milestone.





European countries set to extend lockdowns as Covid cases surge

https://www.ft.com/content/3292fc38-7945-4d7e-b8ed-582146ebe782





Bitcoin tops $34,000 as record-breaking rally resumes

https://www.ft.com/content/314f6c8a-ff7f-4a52-b5d1-98eb36a7bf40





Law firms ditch trophy office moves as pandemic reshapes City

ft.com/content/e4f4e5f1-72b7-458a-a7bd-eb361cdc970b?





Payne’s Politics: Brexit has arrived

https://www.ft.com/content/4006f4bc-508e-4f5d-bd76-f6db05ef10f1





